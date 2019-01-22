Sophie Walker has stepped down as leader of the Women’s Equality Party in a bid to “make space for new voices”.

Walker, the first leader of the feminist political party, is stepping down after four years at the helm.

The former Reuters journalist posted a statement to Twitter on Tuesday morning announcing her decision.

“After four years of building @WEP_UK I have decided to resign. Because sometimes in order to lead, you have to get out of the way,” she wrote.

“The political quagmire in which the UK finds itself cries out for new activists and new ideas.

“With democracy so broken, it has never been more important to do politics differently. My urgent aim is to champion many new campaigners, activists and leaders with different backgrounds.”