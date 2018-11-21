It’s that time of the year again, the cold weather has set in and our heads are either chilly, damp or windswept. So do yourself a favour and invest in a hat. Whether you’re looking for colourful or understated, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best on the high street (in every price range). Gin-gle all the way

Collection Weekend Sparkle Gin-Gle Beanie, John Lewis﻿, £22 If you’re anything like us and are a big fan of both Christmas and gin (I mean, who isn’t?) then this John Lewis wool gin-gle hat is the only option for you. Grinchy green

Dark Green Ribbed Beanie Hat, New Look, £6.99 Want something a little more understated but perfectly festive? This green ribbed hat from New Look would be a good purchase. And at £6.99 your bank account won’t mind either. Good for the planet

Boyfriend double roll beanie in recycled polyester, ASOS, £8 This ribbed grey hat from ASOS is made from recycled polyester so not only will it keep you warm but you’ll be in David Attenborough’s good books too. Forget me not

Cashmere Knit Beanie, Weekday, £35 Winter days are long and dark so why not brighten them up with this yellow beanie? Bonus - you’re not going to forget it and leave it behind on the bus when it’s this brightly coloured. Je parle français ?

Wool Beret, ASOS, £12 Berets might make you feel a bit like an art student but there’s no denying they’ve made a comeback this season. If you fancy getting in on the trend, this mustard yellow beret is a warm option. Perfectly practical

Black fisherman beanie hat, Nike, £17 Okay so it might not be the most exciting option on the list, but this Nike beanie is easy to put on with any outfit (black goes with everything) and guaranteed to keep you toasty through to spring. Heavy duty

Beanie heavy knit, ASOS, £12 If you’re partial to feeling the cold then this extra thick knitted beanie (with an adorable pom pom) is for you. We love the oversized turn up and it will cover your ears, unlike some of the other options. Cosy camel