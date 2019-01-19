Thousands of women gathered in central London and marched to Trafalgar Square on Saturday as part of a global annual demonstration for women’s rights.

Women in more than 30 countries around the world have been taking part 80 separate events to protest against violence against women and the impact of policies of austerity.

As the march got underway in London, people sang “we are family, I’ve got all my sisters and me” as they walked towards Trafalgar Square holding up banners and placards.

Saturday’s event marks the third anniversary of the first Women’s March in 2017, which took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and saw as many as 6 million people around the world gathering to voice concerns about his treatment and attitude towards women.

Here are our favourite placards from the march in London.

1. A reminder that your choice of knickers doesn’t equal consent.