A woman has been found dead by fire crews tackling a house fire in south-east London.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters responded to the blaze at a house in Centurion Square, Woolwich around 1.20am after receiving nearly two dozen 999 calls.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said two people left the property before firefighters arrived at the scene and were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus later found a woman dead at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released.