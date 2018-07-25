PA Wire/PA Images The Home Bargains store on the Shrub Hill Retail Park in Tallow Hill, Worcester where a three year boy was the victim of a suspected acid attack.

Five men have been charged following a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy at the weekend.

West Mercia Police said three men from London, aged 22, 25 and 26, and a 39-year-old and 41-year-old from Wolverhampton have been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily.

They are due before magistrates in Kidderminster on Wednesday.

The force said it would not be releasing the names of those who have been charged.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and an arm in the alleged incident at Home Bargains in Tallow Hill on Saturday afternoon.

He was discharged from hospital on Sunday after treatment but the long-term implications of his injuries are as yet unknown.