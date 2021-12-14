6 Ways To Make Working From Home (Again) Less Boring Than Last Time

blackCAT via Getty Images

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Remember the first time the government said work from home if you can? We thought it would be a nice three-week holiday from the office and we’d be back before we knew it.

Advertisement

But, alas, Covid had other ideas. And now, once again, we’re being officially advised to pack up our bags and fire up the laptop at home (if we can).

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Boris Johnson said: “Go to work if you must, but work from home if you can.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, WFH advice has been in place since the start of December. The advice is similar as government ministers encourage people to WFH where possible, but aren’t under pressure to send people home or force them into the office.

The Plan B measure is being introduced to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, after the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) continued to warn that WFH is one of the most effective ways to limit social exposure.

Advertisement

So now that we’re back to PJ Zoom calls, and sleeping in to the last possible second, or for those who actually never went back to the office at all – how do we make this WFH life less boring and monotonous?

Change up your work-from-home environment

As comfy and cosy your bed may be, especially during these difficult winter months, it is not a good space to work from. Research shows that not only could it disrupt your sleep (you’re confusing your brain with work and rest time), but it can also make you less productive.

So, if you’ve got the space, it might be time to switch up your home office. Find a corner in the living room, pull up a space in the bedroom. Or if you’ve had the home office in one area the entire time, do a little recon so you’re sitting somewhere else. Add a plant, some posters, some pictures, anything that takes your eyes away from the screen for just a second.

Advertisement

Stimulating environments are actually better for mental health and cognition because they boost the growth and function of neurons and their connections.

Get that body moving

Without a commute, it’s easy to sit in one position all day, so it’s good to introduce ways to be active. And the good news is, you’re WFH now so you can go for that quick lunch time run and shower in your own bathroom. Or, instead, you can try even quicker, five-minute workouts if you fancy a stretch between meetings and other duties.

If you’re a veteran WFH-er by now and have given up those fitness goals, then remember, there are other less strenuous ways to introduce movement while you’re not leaving the house.

Get the festivities started while WFH

If you were in the office, you’d have a Christmas tree and other festive treats. So why should your WFH set-up be any different? Add an advent calendar on your desk, a mini Christmas tree, fairy lights, tinsel, a figurine, some mince pies (and you don’t even have to share with colleagues).

Add all the accessories

There’s nothing like a funky new gadget or accessory to get you excited to start your work day. And seeing as we’re pretty much entering the third-year of this pandemic, the WFH paraphernalia is aplenty.

Might we interest you in a coffee/tea mug warmer? It enables your drink to stay hot throughout the day, so you don’t have to make the dreaded walk to the microwave to heat the stuff up (and there’s even a festive version of it).

Amazon Who doesn't want this badboy?

Or, there’s this soundproofing strip and so your housemates/family can’t hear your meetings (it also traps heat, so win-win).

Advertisement

And, get this, there’s even a hanging window desk so you can take your laptop to any room and any view. What a time to be alive.

If you really fancy splashing out, you could get a hanging chair like the one pictured at the top of this article. The possibilities are endless.

Etsy Great, we'll take 12

Make your WFH pals your colleagues

If you’re at home with people who are also WFH at the moment under govt advice, then hurrah, you’ve got new colleagues who are potentially in a completely different field to you.

Instead of the usual water cooler chat, head to the kitchen to brew a coffee/tea together, share a meme with one another, play some music (if they’re cool with it). Do a lunchtime activity like cooking. Maybe even start a book club.

Who knows how long we’re going to be in this situation, so we might as well make the most of it.

Use your commute time

It’s tempting to hit snooze, but Charlotte Davies, careers expert at LinkedIn, says that extra time can be used for other meaningful things.

She says: “We can often forget that working from home means not having to travel and gaining that extra time before and after work. So, if you haven’t already done so before, or are trying to get back into the swing of home working, set aside your commute time to do something meaningful for you.

“You could take a walk in the morning while listening to your favourite album or the podcast you’ve been meaning to get to. You can even read a book while sipping on your morning coffee. Take this time to do something you would have usually done while travelling to work and something that you enjoy. If you prioritise yourself in the morning, it’ll make you feel ready and productive for your working day ahead.”