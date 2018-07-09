World Cup Semi-Final Set To Be Screened At London's Hyde Park

England’s World Cup semi-final clash with Croatia will be screened at London’s Hyde Park, the Government has announced.
Culture Secretary Matt Hancock and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said 30,000 tickets will be available for the event on Wednesday via a ballot opening on Monday afternoon.
Hancock also said he is in discussions with city leaders in Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, London and Birmingham over screening the remaining Three Lions matches on big screens in English cities.
The ballot will open at 4pm until midnight. Tickets will be allocated by a lottery system.
Hancock said: “Gareth Southgate and his amazing team have brought people together this summer.
“Wednesday is a special day for our nation and I’m thrilled people will be able to come from far and wide to watch the game and cheer on England together.”
It comes after Shadow Sports Minister Rosena Allin-Khan and London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote to the Prime Minister asking for Number 10 to pull out all the stops.
Khan said: “World Cup fever has gripped London and the rest of the nation and we have all been swept away by the fantastic exploits of Gareth Southgate’s team. Wednesday evening is a huge opportunity for our boys to do what many of us thought was impossible before the World Cup began and reach the final.
“I am sure Londoners of all ages and backgrounds will come together in their thousands at Hyde Park to cheer England on what could be an historic night. I am delighted that good teamwork has meant we have been able to pull out all the stops alongside Government and other agencies to arrange this big screening. We want this to be a family-friendly occasion and a chance for England fans young and old to show the positive spirit of football to the country and the world.
“This team has a chance to write themselves into football folklore and London and the entire country will be cheering them on as loud as we can on Wednesday night.”
Ticket winners will be notified by 10am and will need to confirm attendance by 1pm on Tuesday. To apply, fans should visit – https://www.bst-hydepark.com/
Allin-Khan set out a string of venues the Government should be looking at.
She said: “Hyde Park has been home to some world renowned events across the globe. If England reach the final of the World Cup - the government should pull out all the stops, working with the London Mayor and local authorities to ensure it is screened there.
“We should also be looking at screening the semi-finals and final at Heaton Park in Manchester, the Olympic Stadium in London, Hyde Park in Leeds, St James’ Park in Newcastle and Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham. The list of possible venues is endless and what we need is for the government to help co-ordinate and resource them.
“This would bring communities together and bring together a proud nation. It’s coming home after 52 years - let’s embrace it.”