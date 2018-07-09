World Cup Semi-Final Set To Be Screened At London's Hyde Park

England’s World Cup semi-final clash with Croatia will be screened at London’s Hyde Park, the Government has announced.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said 30,000 tickets will be available for the event on Wednesday via a ballot opening on Monday afternoon.

Hancock also said he is in discussions with city leaders in Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, London and Birmingham over screening the remaining Three Lions matches on big screens in English cities.

The ballot will open at 4pm until midnight. Tickets will be allocated by a lottery system.

Hancock said: “Gareth Southgate and his amazing team have brought people together this summer.

“Wednesday is a special day for our nation and I’m thrilled people will be able to come from far and wide to watch the game and cheer on England together.”

It comes after Shadow Sports Minister Rosena Allin-Khan and London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote to the Prime Minister asking for Number 10 to pull out all the stops.

Khan said: “World Cup fever has gripped London and the rest of the nation and we have all been swept away by the fantastic exploits of Gareth Southgate’s team. Wednesday evening is a huge opportunity for our boys to do what many of us thought was impossible before the World Cup began and reach the final.