Children at a primary school in Fleetwood, Lancashire, have recreated the infamous ‘Vindaloo’ video ahead of the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, which will see England play Croatia.

The adorable video sees dozens of kids from Flakefleet Primary marching through the school corridors proudly wearing England face paint, waving flags and just generally having a blast – what’s even better is the oldest children, aged 11, were born in 2008, some nine years after the anthem by Fat Les was released in 1998.

The clip stars both pupils and teachers at the school. Head teacher Dave McPartlin, who can be seen donning full face paint and standing on a table around the 0:52 mark, told HuffPost UK: “It’s captured the spirit of the country at the minute - there’s the heatwave, everyone’s excited by the football, there’s a lot of excitement.”