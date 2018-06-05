Nine in ten (89%) people are concerned about the levels of ocean plastic pollution, according to new research from Greenpeace, but when it comes to cutting down on the stuff - which is in everything from tea bags, crisp packets and even our clothes - it can be difficult to know where to start. For World Environment Day (5 June), which raises the question of how to protect our planet, campaign group A Plastic Planet is hoping to inspire 250 million people to avoid plastic-packaged food and drink products for 24 hours. It might sound daunting but there are some easy changes you can do straight away. Here are some tips on how to get started today and make this a long-lasting lifestyle change.

Janie Airey via Getty Images

Three things you can do today... Check the plastic credentials of your supermarket meal deals

Supermarkets can be the biggest offenders when it comes to plastic packaging. In fact, Greenpeace research has found that 84% of people find it difficult to avoid plastic packaging in their regular supermarket shop. Those plastic windows in the sandwich packaging make them a no-no for plastic-free living, for instance. So if you do buy lunch today, make sure its served to you in paper, or any other plastic-free packaging. Check out our plastic-free shopping guide for more information. Ditch the single-use cup or bottle

Whether you’re buying a juice at the supermarket or using the office water cooler, make sure the vessel you’re using is reusable or recylable. Opt for glass where possible, which is one of the most recyclable materials we have, as well as being reusable. If it’s coffee that you’re craving, make sure that you’re sipping it from a reusable cup, which you can pick up from most coffee shops. This way, you’re not contributing to the 2.5 billion disposable cups thrown away each year, because the combination of paper and plastic used makes them difficult to recycle. Check out our reusable coffee cup shopping guide to find the right one for you, and stick to it. Check the plastic content of your teabag

Your favourite teabag range may be contributing to the plastic pollution problem. Polyethylene, the most commonly used plastic, was found to be used by a range of teabag brands earlier this year. Use our guide to make sure that the teabag you use to make your morning, afternoon or evening cuppa is plastic-free.

OlegKov via Getty Images