Where Does The UK Rank In Happiness? This Report Paints A Grim Picture

This week, The World Happiness Report 2025 was released.

This report is the world’s foremost publication on global wellbeing and how to improve it. The researchers behind the report combined wellbeing data from over 140 countries, and provides essential insights into how we can create more happiness within our communitiies and nations.

To explain their ranking, the researchers say: “Our global happiness ranking is based on a single question from the Gallup World Poll, derived from the Cantril Self-Anchoring Striving Scale (Cantril Ladder):

“Please imagine a ladder with steps numbered from 0 at the bottom to 10 at the top.

“The top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you and the bottom of the ladder represents the worst possible life for you. On which step of the ladder would you say you personally feel you stand at this time?”

This year, the UK has fallen to its lowest position

The report found that, despite the UK being the sixth richest nation in the world, we have fallen to 23rd place in global rankings. The US has also fallen to its lowest position, now sitting at 24th place.

Meanwhile, Finland is reportedly the happiest place in the world for the eighth year in a row.

Providing more context to their findings, the researchers say: “Country rankings are based on a three-year average of each population’s average assessment of their quality of life.

“Interdisciplinary experts from economics, psychology, sociology and beyond then seek to explain the variations across countries and over time using factors such as GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, having someone to count on, a sense of freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption.”

Those factors explain the differences across nations, but the rankings themselves are actually based solely on answers people have given when asked to rank their own lives.

Quite a sorry tale for the UK.

There is hopeful news, though

While this news isn’t exactly uplifting, the overall findings from the researchers were surprisingly wholesome and give us attainable goals for rebuilding, as well as finding joy and comfort where we can.

Lara B. Aknin, professor of social psychology at Simon Fraser University, and an editor of the World Happiness Report, says: “Human happiness is driven by our relationships with others. Investing in positive social connections and engaging in benevolent actions are both matched by greater happiness.”

Jeffrey D. Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and a founding editor of the World Happiness Report, adds: “The findings in this year’s World Happiness Report reconfirm a fundamental truth: happiness is rooted in trust, kindness, and social connection.

“It is up to us as virtuous individuals and citizens to translate this vital truth into positive action, thereby fostering peace, civility, and wellbeing in communities worldwide.”

