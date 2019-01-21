NEWS

World Inequality 'Out Of Control' Says Oxfam

Oxfam has released a report ahead of the 2019 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos highlighting how low taxes on the world’s wealthiest has led to inequality that is ‘out of control’. Taxes on the super rich are at the lowest level they’ve been in decades, while hundreds of millions of children across the globe go without education and millions struggle to access healthcare, according to Oxfam. They suggest that a 0.5 percent increase in taxes on the wealthiest one percent could provide the funds to support those education and health services.