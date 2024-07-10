New Research Links 4 Habits To Increased Dementia Risk, And 1 Is Worst By Far

Charday Penn via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how everything from protecting your hearing to reading fiction may help to decrease your chances of developing Alzheimer’s.

But a new study published in Nature Communications recently studied four behaviours you should avoid if possible when trying to optimise your brain health ― and one seems to increase your likelihood of getting dementia more than the others.

The study, which focused on middle-aged and older adults living in 14 different European countries, looked at the habits and rates of dementia among 32,033 cognitively healthy adults aged 50-104 over 15 years.

And?

They looked at four factors: whether or not participants smoked, how much they drank, how often they socialised, and how much they exercised.

“We found that memory and fluency decline was generally similar for non-smoking lifestyles,” they said (all four habits have previously been linked to higher rates of Alzheimer’s).

But smokers’ cognitive scores declined by as much as 85% more than that of non-smokers over 10 years, the study found (though smokers who socialised and exercised often as well as rarely or never drinking were an exception).

The lead author of the study, UCL’s Dr Mikaela Bloomberg, said “Previous evidence suggests individuals who engage in more healthy behaviours have slower cognitive decline; however, it was unclear whether all behaviours contributed equally to cognitive decline, or if there were specific behaviours driving these results.”

She added, “Our findings suggest that among the healthy behaviours we examined, not smoking may be among the most important in terms of maintaining cognitive function.”

Again, though the results of the study suggest that smoking may have a higher impact on your likelihood of developing dementia, those who made healthier choices for the other three habits may have been able to offset some of the harm.

“For people who aren’t able to stop smoking, our results suggest that engaging in other healthy behaviours such as regular exercise, moderate alcohol consumption and being socially active may help offset adverse cognitive effects associated with smoking,” Dr. Bloomberg said.

What if I suspect dementia?

If you think you or someone you love could have the condition, the NHS advises you to see a GP as soon as possible. Dementia often goes underdiagnosed, despite the benefits of early intervention.

If you’re supporting a loved one, “You may like to suggest you go with your friend or relative to see a GP so you can support them. You’ll also be able to help them recall what has been discussed,” they say.