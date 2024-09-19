I Just Learned The Worst Place To Store Garlic, And I've Always Kept Mine There

via Associated Press

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how the spot beside your hob is the worst area to store your olive oil (tough news to hear, considering it’s one of the most common places to put it).

And now it seems food science is coming for my garlic storage too.

The bulbs fare best in mesh bags at temperatures around 15.5-18°C, Cornell University says.

I know I should keep the allium out, but my kitchen is so tiny that I just end up bunging it in the fridge.

Advertisement

That’s a mistake, Cornell University says: “Storing fresh garlic in the fridge is generally not a good idea.”

What’s wrong with putting garlic in the fridge?

Gardeners may already know that cool temps can cause garlic to sprout.

Sur La Table chef Richard Temples shared on Martha Stewart’s site: “The cold temperature in the fridge mimics autumn to garlic, and causes it to sprout within a couple [of] weeks.”

“Sprouts are edible but can have a bitter flavour”, the chef added.

And if you’ve made garlic oil or garlic confit, storing it in the fridge can be outright dangerous, Cornell University warns.

“This is because garlic bulbs are low-acidity, making them prone to Clostridium botulinum, better known as the culprit behind botulism”, they write.

Advertisement

Store-bought garlic oil usually has a preservative like citric acid in it, and/or is kept at lower temperatures than your fridge could ever manage, Cornell University says.

So where should I store garlic?

It doesn’t need to be anything too fancy, Temples said.

A wire basket, a paper bag, a mesh container, and anything that lets your garlic “breathe” is good.

“You always want to keep your garlic cool and dry—cool, but not cold, and with some airflow” he shared.

Countertops and cupboards can be good options, though countertops may be better as they offer more airflow.

Just make sure you keep it away from sunlight, Stephen Chavez, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, said on Martha Stewart’s site.