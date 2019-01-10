Pets Eat 20% Of The World's Meat – So Is Feeding Them Insects The Answer To Saving The Planet?

Following in the footsteps of Sainsbury’s edible insect range, a pet food start-up has launched what it claims to be the world’s “most sustainable” dog food, made from oats, potatoes, natural botanicals and... insects.

Yora pet food says the food is packed with essential protein, fats and minerals, and is also hypoallergenic and free from antibiotics and growth hormones. But, seeing as 40% of the food is now made from bugs, it begs the question – would you feed your dog insects to protect the planet?

Traditional meat farming is a leading cause of global warming and a major report from last year suggested reducing meat-eating is essential to avoiding dangerous climate change. Pets are estimated to eat 20% of the world’s meat and fish – so bug-based food seems like a no brainer.

But is it actually good for your pet?