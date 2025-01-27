Wynne Evans Takes 'Time Off' From BBC Radio Show Amid Backlash Over Strictly Tour Joke

Wynne Evans in a photo shared by the BBC to promote his stint on Strictly Come Dancing last year BBC

The BBC has confirmed that Wynne Evans is “taking time off” from his Radio Wales show.

While best known for his work in Go Compare’s long-running ad campaigns, the former Strictly Come Dancing star has been part of the BBC Radio Wales presenting time for more than a decade.

Over the weekend, Wynne landed back in the headlines after being caught on camera making a crude joke during a photo-shoot for the ongoing Strictly tour, for which he has now apologised.

The following day, it was announced that Wynne would be absent from his radio show for a period.

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for additional information about Wynne’s time off from his regular slot.

Wynne Evans pictured with the cast of this year's Strictly tour Anthony Devlin/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Wynne said in response to his recent controversy: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

A spokesperson for BBC Studios also said; “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints. We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

The Welsh opera performer was a contestant on the most recent series of Strictly, finishing in eighth place alongside professional partner Katya Jones.

During Wynne’s Strictly stint, he was met with criticism when he was spotted moving his hand across Katya’s middle, prompting her to move it away, while another celebrity was being interviewed during a live show.

Katya repeatedly defended Wynne, insisting the incident was the result of an “inside joke” between them that went awry.

Wynne also addressed the matter live on his BBC Radio Wales show at the time, saying that he was “heartbroken” by the backlash he received.

On Saturday night, Wynne missed out on dancing in the Strictly tour due to an injury, but did sing live in the arena.