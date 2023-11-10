Wynonna Judd Has A Simple Explanation For Awkward CMA Awards Performance

Wynonna Judd on stage last month Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Singer Wynonna Judd assured people that she is fine and well after her performance at the Country Music Association Awards in Tennessee on Wednesday night raised eyebrows.

Many fans expressed concern when a tense-looking Wynonna joined country rapper Jelly Roll to open the show with his song Need A Favor.

Though the veteran singer’s voice soared, she barely inched away from centre stage while holding on to Jelly Roll’s arm with a seemingly iron grip.

After the stilted performance, some online wondered if something was amiss with Wynonna, though the recording artist had a simple explanation when she addressed the chatter in an Instagram video on Thursday.

“They tell you, ‘Don’t read the comments’ — I read the comments!” Wynonna laughed. “I’m just going to come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous.”

Wynonna Judd (right) decided to "come clean" with fans after joining Jelly Roll for a performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday. Astrida Valigorsky via Getty Images

She added: “I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his.

“And he asked me to sing and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”

Wynonna, who recorded her message during a flight to Texas for her Back To Wy tour, assured fans that “all is well” before ending her clip.

Following the CMA Awards performance, the country music icon told Entertainment Tonight what supporting other artists means to her.

“I have to show up for people like people did me,” Wynonna said. “That’s my job now is to pass it on because people have been so generous with me and now it’s my turn to be generous with people like Jelly Roll and that’s what I’m doing.”