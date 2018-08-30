Robbie Williams has an emotional moment on the new series of ‘The X Factor’ when a 90s dance legend turns up to audition. Singer Janice Robinson will be seen trying her luck in front of the new panel of judges as the ITV talent show returns to screens this Saturday.

ITV 'Dreamer' hitmaker Janice Robinson tries out for the 'X Factor' judges

Janice takes the judges by surprise when she reveals she had a huge hit back in the 1990s with Italian house group Livin’ Joy. Their song ‘Dreamer’ hit the top spot in the UK chart upon its re-release in 1995, and spent 21 non-consecutive weeks in the top 100 that year. And as she comes face-to-face with Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, there is only one song she could possibly sing in the hope of impressing them. It seems like it has the desired effect though, with all four judges rising from their seats to dance along to her rendition of ‘Dreamer’, while Robbie fights back tears as he gives his feedback.

ITV Robbie is taken back to the 90s with Janice's performance

In scenes fans will see on Saturday’s show, Robbie explains hearing Janice sing the dance classic transported him back to a time in the 90s where he was young, free and single - and by his own admission - partying too much and not looking after himself. However, viewers will have to tune in over the weekend to find out if Janice’s audition is enough to see her through to the Six Chair Challenge.

After her success with ‘Dreamer’, Janice went on to release a solo album called ‘The Colour Within Me’ in 1999, and later opened for Tina Turner on the US leg of her 2000 tour. Since then, she has worked as a songwriter, penning songs for artists including Ashley Tisdale. ‘The X Factor’ launches on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.