For years now, we’ve watched on as The X Factor has been shedding viewers and slowly losing its relevancy in today’s pop culture landscape. True to form, though, Simon Cowell has a plan up his sleeve to (hopefully) change all of that. Enter: the celebrities. It has been reported Simon is ditching the usual bunch of talent show hopefuls in favour of famous faces this year, bringing back the Battle Of The Stars format, which previously aired as a one-off series back in 2006. According to the major tabloids, this year’s auditions have been cancelled, and instead we will watch a celebrity line-up murder a load of Mariah and Whitney classics in front of a panel of judges. While the rumours remain unconfirmed for now – a show insider told HuffPost UK simply that the show “has not been axed and will be back on ITV later this year” – we’ve been dreaming up who we’d like to see face the music... Nanas Aloud

PA Archive/PA Images

For the last nine years, we have been sleeping on the greatest girlband this country has ever produced – Nanas Aloud. This Girls Aloud tribute was made up of five of the Loose Women, who made their debut on the 2010 Children In Need telethon. Sadly, they have been inactive over the last nine years, but with Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch’s recent return to the panel, what better time to get the band back together?

Alison Hammond

PA Wire/PA Images

Alison brings unlimited amounts of joy to anything she turns her hand to, and with The X Factor lacking in laughs in recent years, This Morning’s showbiz correspondent would bring them in spadeloads. Bradley Cooper may not have been a massive fan of her vocals, but we can only imagine the field day creative director Brian Friedman would have with the production of Alison’s performances. This has to happen.

Dr Karl Kennedy

PA Archive/PA Images

Neighbours actor Alan Fletcher is no stranger to a musical moment or two, with his character’s love of his guitar often the subject of ridicule on the soap. But in real life, he tours various student venues with his band The Waiting Room, and perhaps it’s about time they arrived on the international stage. Ainsley Harriott

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

After serving up *the* viral moment of 2018, we are long overdue a musical version of Why Hello Jill, and this could be the perfect stage to help Ainsley achieve chart superstardom with it.

Letitia Dean

BBC

So many EastEnders stars have a musical string to their bow, but there isn’t a cast member we want to see up on that stage more than the woman behind the camp-tastic Sharon Mitchell. If only for another rendition of this oft-overlooked 80s classic...

John Torode and Gregg Wallace

BBC

Every series of X Factor features an act that takes it all a little too seriously despite less-than-stellar ability, and we reckon John and Gregg would probably fit the this bill. With rumours that the pair don’t get on behind-the-scenes of MasterChef, we can only imagine the creative disagreements they would have as they staged the first live performance of their viral YouTube number, Buttery Biscuit Base.

Gemma Collins

YouTube

Anyone who follows Gemma on social media will already know that she loves belting out a tune, and while it’s fair to say she isn’t exactly the most naturally gifted vocalist, she’s a lot more enthusiastic about singing than she ever was about skating. Her recent Dancing On Ice stint has also proved she’s a massive ratings draw and can generate a huge amount of publicity – two things The X Factor can’t turn their noses up at right now.

Stephanie Davis

PA Archive/PA Images

You might be surprised to learn that Stephanie actually has rather a good voice, having served up this low-key iconic rendition of Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud during a stint on an Andrew Lloyd Webber’s talent search back in the 00s. We might be alone in saying this, but we’d love to see a reprive. With The GC also among our dream line-up, round two of their Celebrity Big Brother feud would be almost guaranteed, generating plenty of on and off-screen drama.

Piers Morgan

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Piers is all too quick to question the actions of various popstars, passing judgment on them at any given opportunity, so how great would it be to finally see the tables turned on him? Kate Silverton

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

With producers said to be scouting newsreaders for the new series, there’s only one person for the job in our eyes – the fabulous Kate Silverton. The BBC journalist proved she was game for a laugh with her stint on last year’s Strictly, and quite frankly, she deserves more primetime exposure, so sign her up. Nick Knowles

PA Wire/PA Images

Nick has long fancied himself as a bit of a popstar, even releasing his own album in 2017, but how would his infamous version of Make You Feel My Love fare when critiqued by Simon Cowell and co?

Caroline Flack and Olly Murs

PA Archive/PA Images