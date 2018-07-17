With the ‘X Factor’ auditions set to begin in just two days, we’re now on the verge of the new judging line-up being announced.

However, it looks like the new panel may have leaked ahead of time.

After weeks of rumours about who might be joining the panel, it’s being claimed that Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field - who have all long been rumoured for the jobs - will be seated alongside Simon Cowell when auditions begin.