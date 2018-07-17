With the ‘X Factor’ auditions set to begin in just two days, we’re now on the verge of the new judging line-up being announced.
However, it looks like the new panel may have leaked ahead of time.
After weeks of rumours about who might be joining the panel, it’s being claimed that Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field - who have all long been rumoured for the jobs - will be seated alongside Simon Cowell when auditions begin.
A press conference is scheduled to take place in London on Tuesday afternoon, where The Sun reports that the trio will be unveiled as judges.
Husband-and-wife duo Robbie and Ayda were first linked with the job last month and while it’s being claimed that many fans are excited about the ‘Angels’ star joining the panel, not everyone is so keen on the idea.
Speaking shortly after the rumours began circulating, she said: “I don’t know what happened — it’s hilarious.
“Because Simon’s partner Lauren [Silverman] and Ayda are friends, and Simon and Robbie are friends, I can imagine this being one drunken night over dinner.
“They’re watching a few episodes, a few funny comments came out and they thought ‘This should be the show’.”
Hopefully the press conference will shed light on whether this is the case or not.
Meanwhile, Louis is reported to have signed up this month. All three appointments come following the departures of Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.
Sharon Osbourne won’t be serving as a permanent judge but will have some sort of role in the live shows this autumn. While exact details of her job remain unconfirmed, The Sun has suggested she’ll fill in for Robbie, taking over mentoring his category when he’s busy on his South American tour.