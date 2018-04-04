The ‘X Factor’ rumour mill is currently in overdrive, following reports Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne are all being axed as judges.

As a result, various names have been flying around in the press as to who will replace them, but you’d be forgiven for finding the majority of them just a wee bit predictable.

With the likes of Cheryl Tweedy (who is already reported to have turned down the chance to return), Rita Ora, Kylie Minogue and Mariah Carey’s names all in the mix, you’ll notice how all of them have either appeared as a judge on ‘X Factor’ or one of its rival shows in the past - not exactly the injection of fresh blood show boss Simon Cowell is reportedly after, is it?

Therefore, we’ve gone and done a bit of the groundwork for him and come up with a list of suitable stars who have never served as a full-time talent show judge, and who could be just what ‘X Factor’ needs...