The ‘X Factor’ rumour mill is currently in overdrive, following reports Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne are all being axed as judges.
As a result, various names have been flying around in the press as to who will replace them, but you’d be forgiven for finding the majority of them just a wee bit predictable.
With the likes of Cheryl Tweedy (who is already reported to have turned down the chance to return), Rita Ora, Kylie Minogue and Mariah Carey’s names all in the mix, you’ll notice how all of them have either appeared as a judge on ‘X Factor’ or one of its rival shows in the past - not exactly the injection of fresh blood show boss Simon Cowell is reportedly after, is it?
Therefore, we’ve gone and done a bit of the groundwork for him and come up with a list of suitable stars who have never served as a full-time talent show judge, and who could be just what ‘X Factor’ needs...
-
PA Wire/PA Images
Elton isn't exactly backwards in coming forwards when it comes to telling people what he thinks of them, and with plans to retire from touring already announced, it couldn't be more well-timed for him to take a seat behind that famous desk.
-
Shannon Finney via Getty Images
Dolly Parton on 'The X Factor'. Just picture it for a minute, then try telling us it's a bad idea.
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
We've had record execs, managers, singers and radio presenters on the panel, but a DJ/producer has never occupied a judges seat before, and who could be better to change that than Calvin?
Plus, it'd be a nice full-circle after he was famously banned from the show over that pineapple stunt, only to return years later to help Nicole Scherzinger at Judges' Houses.
-
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
The singer is already one of the names who has been linked to replacing Louis Walsh, and it would be intriguing to see him rise to the challenge, particularly as he's already had a taster as a guest judge on rival talent show 'The Voice'.
-
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Florence (sans 'the machine') would most likely prove a Marmite addition to the show, but there'd be no doubting her musical credibility, which could attract a new type of artist applying, not to mention a new type of viewer.
-
EMPICS Entertainment
Celine has been living her best life lately
, and what better way to follow up a colourful 2017 than by becoming an 'X Factor' judge in 2018?
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Something tells us Annie Lenox might not be the biggest fan of shows like 'X Factor' (she did once call it a "factory"
, after all), but that could make it even more watchable to see her on the panel, most likely hating every second.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Robbie has all the perfect qualities Simon usually looks for in a judge - he's outspoken, unpredictable and a bona fide British music superstar. Quite how he hasn't been on the panel yet is a mystery.
-
EMPICS Entertainment
She's previously turned down 'The Voice Australia', 'American Idol' and 'The X Factor' claiming she couldn't be "honest" enough, but given how she's famous for speaking her mind, we reckon she's selling herself short.
-
Empics Entertainment
The former Oasis guitarist has been asked to do it so many times now that it's only right that he finally gives in and tries out the role of talent show judge.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
As the queen of rock and roll, Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks is more than qualified to fill Sharon Osbourne's old seat.
-
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Lily and 'The X Factor' have long been linked, and there's a reason for that - she'd be dynamite on the panel. We'd love it even more if she were to come face-to-face with old foe Cheryl Tweedy, should she return.
-
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
He's one of the most sought-after producers in the business and has worked with some of the world's biggest popstars, so while he may not need 'X Factor', he would bring a wealth of credibility and star power with him, and he'd be able to phone in some amazing favours for Judges' Houses (who could forget his own memorable appearance with Nick Grimshaw in 2014?).
-
Presley Ann via Getty Images
Ellie is one of the UK's biggest selling female artists and is no stranger to 'X Factor' having dueted with Luke Friend at the 2013 live final. And with a musical comeback tipped for 2018, we think this would be perfect promo for her.
-
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
As a member of the world's most famous musical family, Janet would be a genius signing for 'The X Factor'. That is, if they could afford her.