Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh have officially left their ‘X Factor’ judging roles, while Sharon Osbourne will only be present for the live shows.

This means Simon Cowell has a task on his hands: Who could possibly fill their seats?

The rumour mill has been in overdrive ever since the trio’s exits were first rumoured but to be honest, all of the suggestions have been a little, well... predictable.

With the likes of Cheryl Tweedy (who is already reported to have turned down the chance to return), Rita Ora, Kylie Minogue and Mariah Carey’s names all in the mix, you’ll notice how all of them have either appeared as a judge on ‘X Factor’ or one of its rival shows in the past - not exactly the injection of fresh blood show boss Simon is reportedly after, is it?

Therefore we’ve done the groundwork for him and devised a list of suitable stars, who have never served as a full-time talent show judge.

We think they could be just what ‘X Factor’ needs...