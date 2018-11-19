‘X Factor’ fans have accused the show of “making it up as they go along”, after Simon Cowell changed the rules, following the controversial exit of one of his contestants.

The music mogul decided to extend the number of acts allowed on the upcoming live tour, having been left raging when his act Shan Ako was voted off.

It was a bad night for Simon, who also lost two of the acts in his category, with Bella Penfold also being axed from the ITV talent show earlier in the evening.