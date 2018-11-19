‘X Factor’ fans have accused the show of “making it up as they go along”, after Simon Cowell changed the rules, following the controversial exit of one of his contestants.
The music mogul decided to extend the number of acts allowed on the upcoming live tour, having been left raging when his act Shan Ako was voted off.
It was a bad night for Simon, who also lost two of the acts in his category, with Bella Penfold also being axed from the ITV talent show earlier in the evening.
After Shan landed in the bottom two alongside group Acacia and Aaliyah, the vote went to Deadlock when the judges failed to agree on who to send home.
It was then revealed Shan would be leaving the competition, at which point Simon made his way up to the stage and announced: “There is something I can do. I can change the rules.”
He continued: “Instead of having six acts on the tour, we’re going to have eight.”
It had only been stated earlier in the show that just the semi-finalists would be heading out on the arena tour next year, and while Shan’s eviction proved to be controversial, fans still called Simon out for so flagrantly flouting the rules that had been set.
It’s not unfair to say that the current series of ‘X Factor’ has been the shakiest yet, thanks to technical difficulties, missing judges and the lowest ratings in its 14-year history.
Clearly ITV isn’t ready to pull the plug just yet, though, with Simon revealing last week that the network had extended the show’s contract by three to five more years.