It’s not unfair to say that the current series of ‘The X Factor’ has been the shakiest yet, with the show making headlines for all the wrong reasons thanks to technical issues, missing judges and low ratings.

‘X Factor’ is currently on its second year of a three-year deal with ITV, prompting some fans to speculate about the show’s future, and whether it might be time to pull the plug.

However, Simon Cowell has now claimed the show might be on our screens until at least 2022, thanks to its growing audience among young people.