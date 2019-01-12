James Goddard 'Arrested At Yellow Vest Protests' For Public Order Offences

SIPA USA/PA Images James Goddard, pictured centre, has reportedly been detained following alleged public order incidents in Westminster.

James Goddard, the ‘yellow vest’ activist who has been linked to abuse of MPs and journalists outside parliament, has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of committing public order offences.

A man in his 30s was arrested outside St James Park tube station in west London on Saturday in connection with incidents that happened in Westminster on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sky News reported that Goddard was the man detained but police did not name him when approached for comment about the arrest.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “We can confirm that a man in his 30s was arrested at 11.42hrs on Saturday 12 January outside St James Park tube station on suspicion of a public order offence.

“He is currently in police custody and is being taken to a central London police station.”

Goddard has used social media to broadcast his interactions with Remain-supporting MPs as well as journalists in Westminster and has been accused of intimidation.