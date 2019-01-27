A woman has died after being left with serious had injuries after being attacked in a public toilet.

Police were called to the scene in Yelverton, Devon, at around 3.15pm on Friday following reports of a critically injured woman.

They found the victim, a woman in her 60s, with serious head injuries.

She was immediately taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth and later passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

A 68-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested in connection to the assault.

He has since been released on police bail and is currently in the care of health professionals.