A woman has died after being left with serious had injuries after being attacked in a public toilet.
Police were called to the scene in Yelverton, Devon, at around 3.15pm on Friday following reports of a critically injured woman.
They found the victim, a woman in her 60s, with serious head injuries.
She was immediately taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth and later passed away in the early hours of Sunday.
A 68-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested in connection to the assault.
He has since been released on police bail and is currently in the care of health professionals.
Detective Chief Inspector Roy Linden said: “I would like to thank the public for the great response to our appeal. We have received a significant amount of information which has allowed us to progress our investigation.
“Sadly, I can confirm that the victim passed away in hospital this morning. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.
“I can also confirm that the victim and the offender are both known to each other.
“I’m keen to hear from any witnesses and anyone with information who has not yet come forward to police. We would like to speak to anyone who was in Yelverton in the vicinity of the shops and the area of Meavy Lane, from around 1:30pm on Friday.
“I’d also urge anyone drivers who were in the area at the time, who have dash cam footage, to contact us on 101.”