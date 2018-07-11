Not one to be left out of England’s incredible World Cup journey, it seems Google Assistant now knows that football is, in fact, coming home.

Just like Amazon’s Alexa, all you have to do is ask your Android smartphone or Google Home smart speaker the question: “Is football coming home?”

You’ll get one of three responses to the question, each of which contain a dad joke so bad you may actually let out an audible groan. You can also ask Google what its favourite football player is, resulting in - you guessed it - more dad jokes.

