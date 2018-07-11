Not one to be left out of England’s incredible World Cup journey, it seems Google Assistant now knows that football is, in fact, coming home.
Just like Amazon’s Alexa, all you have to do is ask your Android smartphone or Google Home smart speaker the question: “Is football coming home?”
You’ll get one of three responses to the question, each of which contain a dad joke so bad you may actually let out an audible groan. You can also ask Google what its favourite football player is, resulting in - you guessed it - more dad jokes.
If you want to see the responses, scroll to the bottom of the article.
Google isn’t the only voice assistant to get involved in the World Cup of course, Alexa has also been offering some great responses. Before England’s nail-biting win over Sweden, Engadget’s Matt Brian showed us that Alexa was already completely on board with the idea that football was coming home.
Then as soon as England had won it was updated slightly to this:
SPOILERS
If you don’t want to find out what Google’s responses are then look away now, otherwise here are the full list of what Google will say when you ask either of those questions:
Question: Is football coming home?
Answer 1: Someone call the zoo-keeper! There are three lions on the loose.
Answer 2: Football just called and asked if you could put the kettle on? It’s just around the corner.
Answer 3: Football just left me a voicemail. It’s on its way home.
Question: What’s your favourite football player?
Answer 1: I have a lot of respect for goalies, they have to be a really safe pair of hands.
Answer 2: I really like strikers, it’s very important to have a goal in life.