You Can Now Recycle Your Used Contact Lenses For The First Time

Most of us chuck them in the bin or flush them down the loo, but did you know your used contact lenses could one day be fashioned into a park bench?

For the first time in the UK, lenses – as well as the blister packs and plastic packaging – could be given a new life under a new recycling scheme launched by Johnson & Johnson, TerraCycle and Boots.

Contact lenses can’t be processed by most recycling plants because they’re too tiny, but under this new scheme consumers can drop them into Boots Opticians, as well as participating independent stores.

