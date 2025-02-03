'You Talk Rubbish': Kay Burley Clashes With Reform's Richard Tice Over Trump Tariffs

Richard Tice and Kay Burley. Sky News

Kay Burley accused Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice of “talking rubbish” as the pair clashed over Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

The president is imposing huge taxes on imports from the two countries, claiming they are not doing enough to stop drugs and immigrants entering the US.

He has also said that tariffs on the EU will follow “pretty soon”, although the UK may be spared.

Experts have said that could spark an international trade war, throwing the global economy into chaos.

On Sky News this morning, Burley asked Tice if he agreed with Trump’s tough stance.

He said: “Trump is a businessman who is always negotiating and he’s very concerned, quite rightly, about the huge influence of mass immigration [and] of drugs. These are serious things. Let’s see where it goes, but the joy of being outside the EU is that we’ve got a good chance of having a much better trading relationship with the US.”

Burley asked again: “But what about these tariffs? Do you agree with the tariffs that he’s suggesting?”

Tice replied: “At the end of the day, tariffs are used as a negotiating tool.”

Burley then asked once again: “But do you agree with them or not?”

Dodging the question, Tice said: “The prime minister’s job is to negotiate for Britain. Put Britain centre stage rather than giving all our money to overseas nations like Mauritius on the Chagos deal.”

Burley then told him: “I’m going to have to row you back to the question. You’re all over the place this morning. What about the tariffs? Good idea, bad idea? So you think he’s bluffing.”

But Tice said: “He’s not bluffing at all, but it’s a negotiation. Very often with a negotiation you don’t end up where you start. That’s how negotiations work. The more we have smart businesspeople coming in to politics and negotiating on behalf of Britain, the better, rather than just rolling over and giving all our money away like this prime minister.”

Asked what the tariffs will do to the global economy, Tice replied: “You’re clearly not interested in what’s happening in the UK, I am. I’m negotiating on behalf of British citizens.”

Burley then hit back: “Why do you say that? I’ve lived in this country a lot longer than you.”

Tice replied: “Let’s focus on what’s going on in Britain, not what’s going on in Mexico and Canada. That’s what’s of real interest to us. We’ve got to get this economy growing by cutting out regulation, stop sending our money overseas, scrap net zero.”

Burley interrupted him to ask again: “Are you supporting massive tariffs or not?”

Tice replied: “Tariffs are a negotiation. I’ve said that. You seem to be focusing on Mexico and Canada, I’m focusing on the UK. Let’s focus on what makes British citizens better off - you’re not interested in that.”

Laughing, Burley told him: “You talk rubbish sometimes.”

But Tice hit back, saying the UK should focus on improving trade with the US, rather than the “failing, recessionary EU”.

When Burley pointed out that the EU was Britain’s biggest trading partner, Tice replied: “And it’s powerhouse of that trading bloc [Germany] is in recession for the third year - you seem incapable of registering that point.”

Laughing again, Burley replied: “It’s good to see you, as always.”

