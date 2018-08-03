Young Man With Down's Syndrome Carrying Toy Gun Shot Dead By Swedish Police

A 20-year-old man with severe disabilities has been shot dead by police in Stockholm while carrying a toy gun, local media have reported.

Eric Torell, described as the “kindest person in the world”, was was fatally shot by officers in the Swedish capital in the early hours of Thursday morning in response to what they described as a “threatening situation”.

The young man, who was diagnosed with both Down’s syndrome and autism, had been reported as missing earlier in the day, his family said.

The incident occurred at about 04:00 local time. Police were called following reports that someone was showing a gun to people in the Vasastan district of Stockholm.

At least three policemen shot at him after he failed to drop what they believed was a weapon, and behaved “threateningly” when they approached him, according to media reports. He was taken to hospital but later confirmed dead.