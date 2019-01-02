Young Muslim Volunteers Spent New Year's Day Cleaning The UK's Streets

While most of the UK was tucked up in bed after a night of partying, more than 1000 young Muslim volunteers took to Britain’s streets to clear up on New Year’s day.

Armed with litter pickers and plastic bags, members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), the UK’s largest and oldest Muslim youth group, rung in the New Year with one of the country’s largest litter picking initiatives.

The aim was to help local councils to clean the streets after the festivities on New Year’s Eve – and they did just that, in areas including Birmingham, Bolton, Sheffield, Luton, Epsom and Wimbledon.