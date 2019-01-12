Brixton 'Hit-And-Run': Police Hunt Driver After Young Woman Dies

A young woman has been killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver in south London.

The victim, aged in her early 20s, was struck by a car travelling at speed on Brixton Hill in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the car, believed to be a dark-coloured VW – possibly a Golf, and its driver.

