Leslie Van Houten, now aged 69, has been recommended for release by California's parole board

The youngest member of Charles Manson’s “family” of followers has been recommended for early release from prison by California’s parole board.

Leslie Van Houten, now 69, is currently serving a life prison term for her role in the cult’s 1969 killing spree, which was carried out when she was 19.

The decision lies with California governor Gavin Newsom, whose predecessor twice denied the board’s recommendation that she be set free.

Manson, who died in prison in 2017 at age 83, directed his mostly young and female devotees to murder seven people, including the heavily pregnant actress Sharon Tate in August 1969, in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war.