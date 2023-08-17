Your Body Has ‘Quick-Cooling’ Spots – Here's Where To Find Them

Don’t get too excited, we all know how unpredictable this summer has been for weather but according to the Met Office, many parts of the UK are expected to experience hot, sunny weather next week with temperatures expected to rise into the late 20s.

Glad the weather has finally realised that it is, in fact, summer.

While a lot of us have been longing for these warmer days, it’s still essential that we stay cool and protected in these temperatures. According to the Paul Phipps, Buying Head for Outdoor Living at Go Outdoors, “staying cool during the summer is essential for both enjoyment and safety. Once you are warm, it is difficult to cool off.”

10 tips for staying cool this summer

Phipps has provided his essential advice staying cool on these sunny days.

Know the best times to stay in the shade

Avoiding direct exposure to the sun between 11 am to 2 pm when the heat is most intense will reduce the risk of developing heat stroke or sunburn. Try to schedule outdoor activities for the early morning or evening and refrain from physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.

Utilise your body’s quick-cooling spots

Pressure points, any areas where you can feel your pulse, can be used to quickly cool your blood and overall body temperature as the blood vessels are closer to the skin’s surface. Try placing a cold compress or run these points under a cold tap to generate a cooling sensation. The back of your neck is an ideal quick-cooling spot as the brainstem runs through the neck, meaning the sensation will spread quickly across your entire body.

Be style-savvy in the sun

When it comes to summer fashion, choose lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Opt for cotton and linen fabrics, which are more breathable than synthetic clothing, and help wick away sweat from your body. Avoid dark-coloured clothing as light shades reflect sunlight, keeping you cool, and add a hat to protect your head from the sun.

Make your own cooling spray

Fill a clean empty spray bottle with water and keep it in your fridge, misting it on your face and body when you feel particularly warm. Adding a few drops of peppermint essential oil will improve the effectiveness of the spray due to its natural cooling properties.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is important any time of the year, but particularly during summer. Drink at regular intervals throughout the day, aiming for at least 6-8 cups of water to account for the water your body is losing due to the heat. On any days you are more active than normal, you should increase your intake to ensure you are adequately hydrated.

Try to lay off the caffeine and alcohol

Caffeine and alcohol both have diuretic effects, which can promote dehydration. On particularly warm days, try to stay away from over consuming these fluids or drink a glass of water after consuming either substance.

Stay under trees to enjoy warm weather safely

Trees and plants absorb water through their roots and emit it through their leaves, cooling the surrounding air. Acting as mini microclimates, sitting under the cover of a large and shady tree will help you enjoy the warm weather while still staying cool when outdoors.

Eat water-heavy foods

When it comes to summer, the more water in a food the better. When you’re hydrated your digestion works more efficiently which helps keep you cool. Snacking on foods such as watermelon, cucumber and yoghurt will help regulate your body’s temperature and provide some relief from the heat.

Opt for cold foods where possible

Using an oven, hob or stove can quickly heat your home. Either avoid cooking at the hottest times of the day and meal prep in the early morning or late evening, or switch things up with meals that don’t require the stove. Salads, cold sandwiches and cold soups are all great seasonal options and can be kept cool when heading out with coolboxes.

Optimise your sleep

Sleep can be a struggle when it’s warm, especially when you cannot cool down. Avoid charging your technology at night and have a cool bath or shower just before bed to enable a good night’s rest. Fill up an insulated flask with cold water before bed as this will stay cool throughout the night if you wake up feeling thirsty.