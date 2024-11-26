Your Step-by-Step Guide To Buying A House As A Neurodivergent Person

Unsplash

It’s currently estimated that over 15% of the UK population is neurodivergent.

If you’re unfamiliar with the phrase – both the Donaldson Trust and NHS England say that while the term ‘neurodiversity’ describes the ‘population as a whole and recognises the diversity of different brains’ the term ‘neurodivergent’ specifically describes the “minority group that diverts neurologically from said ‘norm’”. This can include a host of differences such as Autism Spectrum Condition/Disorder, ADHD, Dyspraxia and Dyslexia, etc.

While there has been progress in supporting neurodivergent and disabled people, there are still plenty of gaps in knowledge and support for those who are neurodivergent.

Advertisement

Like, for example, buying a home.

It’s no secret that buying a home can be an incredibly stressful experience but, according to research from Zoopla, 69% of neurodivergent people believe that the homebuying process is harder for them.

This is because neurodivergence can bring challenges such as feeling overwhelmed, struggling to make big decisions and experiencing sensory overload.

Despite this, their research also revealed that only 12% of estate agents have been offered training or guidance on working with neurodivergent buyers or sellers.

To tackle this, Zoopla have teamed up with The Brain Charity to release first ever home-buying guide for neurodivergent people.

Advertisement

The 6 steps to buying a home for neurodivergent people

To simplify and make the process more accessible, the guide suggests that buyers follow these steps:





Work out what you can afford Find the perfect home Make an offer Sort the paperwork Exchange contracts and complete sale Personalise your new home

The full guide can be found here, and comes with helpful guidance to get through each step.

Daniel Copley, Consumer Expert at Zoopla, comments: “The home buying process is complicated enough for those who are not neurodivergent, let alone for those who are. The standout finding is that most neurodivergent homeowners have previously tried to buy a home and given up.

“With over half saying this is because they found the process too complex, it shows there is a pressing need to adapt the guidance for neurodivergent people. While it is not a magic bullet, we have made the important first step with our guides for neurodivergent home buyers and estate agents.”

Jayne Twiddle, an estate agent in York who regularly works with neurodiverse clients believes that more needs to be done to ensure that neurodivergent people are adequately supported through buying a home.

Twiddle said: “As demonstrated in the findings, the first step is that agents become aware of what some neurodivergent people might require. To gain an understanding that they may encounter someone with these additional needs and to stop, and take some extra time to understand what is required.

Advertisement