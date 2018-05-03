Your Sustainable Packing Guide, As 61 Festivals Aim To Be Plastic-Free By 2021

Bestival and Shambala are among 61 festivals that have pledged to ban all single-use plastic from their sites by 2021, as part of a Drastic on Plastic initiative.

This year has seen single-use plastic bans sweep the UK. Supermarkets and airlines have made pledges, even Wimbledon has banned plastic straws this year. And now members of the Association of Independent Festivals will be eliminating the supply of plastic drinks bottles, food trays, cable ties, straws, toiletry bottles and glitter.

Get ahead of the curve and make your summer festival kit more eco-friendly with these packing essentials.

Biodegradable glitter

An obvious one, but a classic for any eco-minded festival lover. All the fun, with none of the plastic sprinkled on the field after. Check out our guide here.