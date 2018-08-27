Forget everything you thought you knew, because your favourite vanilla ice cream might not contain vanilla or cream – leaving us wondering, is it just plain ice?

The mind-boggling revelation is part of an investigation by consumer association Which?, which found one in five supermarket or branded vanilla ice creams contain no vanilla, no cream and no fresh milk.

In fact, only half of the 24 ice creams examined contained all three traditional ingredients. The remaining products contained only some, or none of the ingredients.

Of the five products with no vanilla, cream or fresh milk in them, Wall’s Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream was the only that wasn’t a supermarket own-label. The other ice creams containing none of the three ingredients were Asda, Morrisons, Tesco’s own-brand Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream, and Ms Molly’s - a brand exclusively sold at Tesco.