Yup, There's A Reason Why One Of Your Nostrils Is Always Blocked

Do you feel like one of your nostrils is permanently blocked? You’re not alone. According to surgeon Dr Karan Raj, most people breathe entirely through just one nostril and not only that, but the dominant nostril actually changes every few hours.

What Is The Nasal Cycle?

Raj explains that during the nasal cycle, erectile tissue in the nose fills up with blood and blocks the non-dominant nostril causing what he calls “a nose boner”...!

According to the National Library Of Medicine, this kind of cycle can change for people based on factors such as body posture and age.

The nasal cycle occurs in people with a deviated septum – over 70% of the population – but only a small percentage of those have any issues with it. Raj urges that if your nose feels congested or stuffy most or all of the time, your deviated septum could be impacting the quality of your breathing.

Symptoms Of A Deviated Septum

According to Harley Street ENT Clinic, the symptoms of a deviated septum include:

Chronic nasal congestion

Snoring or noisy breathing when sleeping

Sleep apnoea

Needing to sleep on a particular side to avoid breathing problems

Headaches or pain around the nose and face

Nosebleeds or nasal scabs

Dryness in the nose or mouth

Being more aware of your breathing or postnasal drip

Frequent sinus infections