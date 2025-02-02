Yvette Cooper Hits Out At 'Really Damaging' Tariffs As Trump Slaps Them On Canada And Mexico

Donald Trump is making good on his threats to impose tariffs on goods entering the US. via Associated Press

Yvette Cooper has described import tariffs as “really damaging” for the world economy as Donald Trump slapped them on Mexico and Canada.

The home secretary said the UK government was focused on “removing barriers to trade” rather than putting up new ones.

Trump said most goods entering the US from Mexico and Canada will have a 25% tariff added to them, except for Canadian oil, which will see a 10% tariff.

He said it was because the two countries were not doing enough to stop drugs entering the US, or tackle illegal immigration.

Trump also said he was imposing a new 10% tariff on goods from China on top of existing duties.

The US president has also threatened to impose tariffs on EU exports to America - raising fears that he could do the same for British goods being sold to the US.

Asked about the move on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme this morning, Cooper said: “Tariff increases right across the world can have a really damaging impact on global growth and trade so I don’t think that’s what anybody wants to see.

“The focus for Johnny Reynolds, our business and trade secretary, is on building trade links and better trading relations and removing barriers to trade with the US and also with other European countries and with countries right across the world.

“We want to reduce the barriers to trade, make it easier for businesses.”

Tariffs are charges placed on imported goods as they enter the country, paid by the company or individual bringing the good in.

