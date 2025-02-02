Yvette Cooper Rules Out The UK Signing Up To Giving Young People Free Movement To The EU

Pro-EU protesters outside parliament. via Associated Press

Yvette Cooper has ruled out agreeing a deal with Brussels to allow young people to move freely between the UK and the European Union.

In comments which will be a huge blow to millions of young Brits, the home secretary said it was “not the right starting point for us at all”.

A so-called “youth mobility scheme” is believed to be one of the EU’s main demands in negotiations over a new trade deal with the UK.

Cooper’s comments came as Keir Starmer prepares to travel to Brussels on Monday as part of the Labour government’s attempts to “reset” relations with the bloc.

On Sky News this morning, the home secretary told presenter Trevor Phillips that not returning to free movement, the EU’s customs union or the single market were the government’s “red lines” in the talks.

Phillips then said: “Let’s test that out. How are you getting on with negotiating a youth mobility scheme with the EU?”

Cooper replied: “We’ve been clear that we need net migration to come down. Under the Conservatives, net migration quadrupled in the space of four years. That’s the wrong thing for the UK.

“So we’re clear that net migration needs to come down, so that’s why this is not an approach that we are looking for.”

Phillips then said: “So no youth mobility scheme?”

The home secretary said: “That’s not the right starting point for us at all because what we need to do is to bring net migration down.”