Zara Models Are Wearing Their Clothes Back-To-Front And We’re Confused

Online shopping, while convenient in some ways, is notoriously difficult to get right. It’s not uncommon to order tons of clothes, only to try them on at home and package 99% back up to return to sender.

Zara has decided to make this process even harder with the new images on its site. Instead of asking models to wear clothes correctly, the brand appear to have asked models to wear clothing back-to-front and on the wrong body part entirely.

Is this the result of some creative, conceptual input or are the model’s too hungover from festive drinks to get dressed? We’re not quite sure. But one thing’s certain: the photos are hilarious.

The new images were shared on Twitter by user @melissar_ and has gone viral, with Zara removing the image from its website.