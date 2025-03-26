Zayn Malik Marked 10 Years Since He Left One Direction With This Surprise Cover

Zayn Malik on stage in Washington D.C. back in January Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zayn Malik surprised fans at his show on Tuesday night with an impromptu throwback to his One Direction days – on the anniversary of his exit from the band being announced.

The chart-topping singer is currently nearing the end of his first ever solo world tour, but kicked things off in a different way at his show in Mexico City.

Much to fans’ delight, Zayn opened the set with a live performance of Night Changes, which also happened to be the last single One Direction released with him still a part of the group.

Zayn with his One Direction bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles in 2012 via Associated Press

Zayn had not performed the song – which he co-wrote alongside all four of his former bandmates – since parting ways with 1D in 2015.

Unlike the other four members of the group, One Direction songs have never formed part of his live setlists.

ZAYN performing “Night Changes” on the 10-year anniversary of his departure from One Direction. pic.twitter.com/CBIgYf7Yks — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 26, 2025

It has been an emotional few months for Directioners, following the shock death of Liam Payne in October 2024, at the age of 31.

Back in November, Zayn joined his bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson – with whom he’d not been seen in public since his departure from the group – at Liam’s funeral.

Prior to that, he paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing: “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what l’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, [I have] no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace A and you know how loved you are.”

