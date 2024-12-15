Zelenskyy Calls On World To Be 'United' Against Putin As UK Says Russia Is Making 'Further Gains' In Ukraine

A view of destruction as the emergency services work to rescue civilians trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on December 10. Anadolu via Anadolu via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the world to be “united and stronger than ever” against Vladimir Putin as the UK said Russia is making “further gains” in Ukraine.

According to the latest intelligence update from the Ministry of Defence, Moscow’s troops are advancing on the “key logistical hub” of Pokrovsk in Donetsk after gaining control of the nearby village of Shevchenko.

In a post on X, the MoD said: “Russia will likely continue to make gains towards Pokrovsk whilst continuing to advance westwards to the south of the town.”

Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, revealed that in the last week alone, Russia has used nearly 630 guided aerial bombs, around 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles against his country.

He said: “I am grateful to the warriors defending Ukraine and to our partners who understand our need to bolster Ukraine’s air defences to save the lives of our people.

“Now, the world must be united and stronger than ever. Only through strength can we together force Russia and its allies to give up terror and achieve a just peace.”

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has also announced that Ukraine will support humanitarian efforts in Syria following the fall of its former president, Bashar al-Assad.

He said: “For Ukraine, this is important: the calmer the situation in such regions, the more actively the world can help us achieve peace.

“It is precisely for this reason that Moscow tries so hard to ignite more conflicts and wars in various parts of the world, fuelling instability and adding to global challenges.”

The president said a “grain from Ukraine” programme would allow his country to provide Syria with food.

