Zelenskyy Defies Security Fears To Hug BBC Ukraine Journalist At Press Conference

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has defied protocol to hug a BBC Ukraine journalist during a press conference in a heart-warming moment.

The war-time leader was appearing at a news briefing alongside UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, at an army base in the south west of England, as Zelenskyy made an historic visit to Britain.

Advertisement

One of the questions came from a reporter from the BBC’s Ukraine service, who made an unlikely request given the security restraints the president faces.

“Greetings Mr President, I would really like to hug you, but I’m not allowed,” the correspondent said to Zelenskyy in Ukrainian.

“Why not? Please, do give me a hug,” the Ukrainian leader responded, stepping off the podium to embrace her as others applauded.

He went on to joke that he needs better security.

BBC #Ukraine journalist said she wanted to hug President Zelensky to thank him but understood that'd be impossible (due to security measures).

President Zelensky: Challenge Accepted! pic.twitter.com/hh6EebTGGC — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) February 8, 2023

Advertisement

Ahead of asking a question at press conference, a Ukrainian journalist tells President Zelensky she would like to give him a hug but she’s not allowed. Look what happens 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYb8y6JhIm — SallyLockwood (@sallylockwood) February 8, 2023

"I would like to come and hug you, but I can't" - @BBC_ua journalist told @ZelenskyyUa



Turns out, she can hug him! pic.twitter.com/4kMCMGSqMO — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 8, 2023

The reporter went on to direct her question at Sunak, asking him whether the UK was doing enough to crackdown on London remaining a city that is laundering Russian money.