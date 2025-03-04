'Time To Make Things Right': Zelenskyy Praises Trump's 'Strong Leadership' As He Sets Out Peace Plan

Donald Trump with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last Friday. via Associated Press

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it is “time to make things right” with Donald Trump as he set out his proposals for a truce with Russia.

The Ukrainian president praised Trump’s “strong leadership” in a bid to end the pair’s feud following last Friday’s extraordinary Oval Office bust-up.

Both Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, ganged up on Zelenskyy in the full glare of the media, accusing him of failing to show enough gratitude for the support America has given his country since the start of the war three years ago.

In a further attack on Monday, the US president slammed Zelenskyy for saying the end of the conflict is “very, very far away”. He then followed that up by suspending all US military aid to Ukraine.

In a lengthy post on X on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president said: “None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians.

“My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

He said the “first stages” of any ceasefire could see the release of prisoners of war and a ban on missiles, long-range drones, as well as an end to attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

“Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal,” he said.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.”

On last week’s row in the White House, Zelenskyy said it “did not go the way it was supposed to be”, but said he was ready to sign the minerals deal offered by Trump which would see the US given access to Ukraine’s natural resources.

He said: “It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”