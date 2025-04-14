Zelenskyy Urges Trump To Visit Ukraine After Dozens Killed By Russian Missile Attack

Zelenskyy with Trump last year. via Associated Press

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Donald Trump to visit Ukraine to see for himself the damage done by Russia’s latest devastating attacks on the country.

At least 34 people were killed and a further 83 were injured when two missiles struck the town of Sumy as worshippers made their way to Palm Sunday church services.

The strikes were a further blow to Trump’s attempts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, which began more than three years ago.

Bizarrely, Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday night that the missile attacks had been “a mistake”, although he did not explain what he meant.

In an interview with US broadcaster CBS, Zelenskyy called on the US president to come to his country to see the damage caused by Russia for himself.

He said: “Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead.”

Zelenskyy said after such a visit, Trump “will understand what Putin did”.

“You will understand with whom you have a deal,” he added.

Later in the interview, the Ukrainian leader said: “Putin can’t be trusted. I told that to President Trump many times. So, when you ask why the ceasefire isn’t working – this is why.

“Putin never wanted an end to the war. Putin never wanted us to be independent. Putin wants to destroy us completely – our sovereignty and our people.”

