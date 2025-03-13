Robert Pattinson Recalls Zendaya’s Blunt Advice After Film Script ‘Drove Me Crazy’

Robert Pattinson via Associated Press

Robert Pattinson has revealed that Zendaya had to give him a bit of a talking round when a scene in their new film started, in his words, “driving me crazy”.

The pair play an engaged couple in the upcoming film The Drama, whose relationship is rocked by a revelation days before their wedding.

Speaking to the French publication Premiere (and reported on by IndieWire), Rob claimed that the night before shooting one pivotal scene, his Emmy-winning co-star had to pull him out of an emotional spiral.

“We had a scene together that was driving me crazy,” he claimed. “I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis.

“I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning.

“And there I was going crazy for three days.”

Zendaya via Associated Press

Of course, this is Robert Pattinson we’re dealing with, who famously claimed in 2022 that he’s not above lying in press interviews just to give himself something to say, so who can even be sure how much the script for The Drama really unravelled him.

The Drama is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, who previously helmed the recent cult hits Dream Scenario and Sick Of Myself.

