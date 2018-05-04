Zoe Ball commemorated the first anniversary of her late partner Billy Yates’ death with his friends on Thursday (3 May).
The presenter gathered those that loved the former BBC cameraman together, who took his own life last year, to to raise a glass in his honour.
Zoe posted a picture of herself with all of Billy’s friends wearing ‘Mates With Yates’ t-shirts.
She captioned it: “One year @billwahweewoo sending out some big love, across the universe #mateswithyates.”
Zoe began dating Billy last year following her split from husband Norman Cook.
Following his suicide, she vowed to do something in his memory, and went on to complete a gruelling cycling challenge for Sport Relief.
It saw her peddle 350 miles from Blackpool to Brighton back earlier this year, which helped raise over £1 million for the charity.
In a powerful documentary that aired shortly after she completed the challenge, Zoe opened up about the last time she saw Billy.
“He called me and as I turned round, his little face was there and at that moment, my heart exploded with all this love,” she said. “I thought to myself, whatever it is that we have to do, I love him so much, we will get through this somehow.
“It was just that moment, that feeling of oh my god, I love him so much, we’ll find some help, it will be OK. And I wish I’d told him that.
“He hopped on his bike and he cycled off, and he turned around and blew me a kiss goodbye, and that was the last time I saw him.”
Speaking through tears, she added: “I feel really grateful that I got my goodbye in a way, and I think that was my goodbye, you know?”
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk