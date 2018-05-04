Zoe Ball commemorated the first anniversary of her late partner Billy Yates’ death with his friends on Thursday (3 May).

The presenter gathered those that loved the former BBC cameraman together, who took his own life last year, to to raise a glass in his honour.

Zoe posted a picture of herself with all of Billy’s friends wearing ‘Mates With Yates’ t-shirts.

She captioned it: “One year @billwahweewoo sending out some big love, across the universe #mateswithyates.”