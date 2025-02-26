Zoë Kravitz Shares Emotional Reaction To Her Split From Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz only expressed gratitude as she reflected on her past relationship with Channing Tatum.
The actor and filmmaker cast Channing as the lead antagonist in her 2024 psychological thriller Blink Twice, which marked her feature directorial debut.
Speaking to Elle in an interview published on Tuesday, she said that the pair’s subsequent split has had no impact on her view of the film.
“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she told the outlet. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”
Zoë and Channing reportedly began dating in early 2021, shortly after beginning work on Blink Twice, which was then known as Pussy Island.
The former couple became engaged in October 2023, and won the blessing of Zoë’s famous father, musician Lenny Kravitz.
Though Zoë and Channing appeared to be on good terms at the premiere of Blink Twice in Los Angeles last August, they had officially called off their engagement by October.
Since then, Channing has been romantically linked in the media to Australian model Inka Williams, while Zoë has sparked dating rumours with fellow actor Noah Centineo.
However, the Elle interview isn’t the first time Zoë has discussed Channing publicly since their split.
Speaking to director Matt Reeves for Variety in December, she recalled the process of casting the Magic Mike actor in Blink Twice, noting: “I wanted to weaponise his charisma. We’ve never seen him do something like that.”
And while they may no longer be together, she told Elle she believes her ex has “got a lot to offer” with regard to his acting skills.
“He has so much more coming,” she said, adding: “I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”