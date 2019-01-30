Zombie Knife Attacker Jailed After Appeal

A teenager who was captured on dash-cam footage attacking a car with a “zombie knife” in broad daylight has been jailed after the Court of Appeal ruled his suspended sentence unduly lenient.
Joshua Gardner, 18, who last year received suspended sentences for GBH, affray and possession of a bladed article, was given a three-and-a-half year jail term on Wednesday.
The incident occurred last year when a 19-year-old man was sitting in his car in stationary traffic in Croydon, and Gardener, who was aged 17 at the time, pulled up alongside him on a bike.
As the man tried to pull away and overtake the stationary traffic in front of him, he almost made contact with Gardner’s push bike.
He then drove on the wrong side of the road in an attempt to get away and crashed into an oncoming vehicle and a van. This led to Gardner abandoning his push bike and running towards the man’s car, producing a large “zombie” style knife which he had taken from the right hand side of his trouser waistband.
Gardner then hit the rear driver’s side door of the car with the knife repeatedly. He attempted to gain access by pulling at the rear driver’s side door and then went round to the nearside of the vehicle.
He continued to aim kicks and knife blows at the car, hitting the front passenger window with the blade, smashing it, and causing the man to exit his vehicle in a panic and flee down the road.
The incident was witnessed by several members of the public, with Gardner’s outburst of violence caught on the dash-cam footage of a vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction.