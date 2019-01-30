Zombie Knife Attacker Jailed After Appeal

A teenager who was captured on dash-cam footage attacking a car with a “zombie knife” in broad daylight has been jailed after the Court of Appeal ruled his suspended sentence unduly lenient.

Joshua Gardner, 18, who last year received suspended sentences for GBH, affray and possession of a bladed article, was given a three-and-a-half year jail term on Wednesday.

The incident occurred last year when a 19-year-old man was sitting in his car in stationary traffic in Croydon, and Gardener, who was aged 17 at the time, pulled up alongside him on a bike.