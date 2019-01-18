17 Relatable Parenting Quotes From Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel is very open about navigating the parenthood experience.

The actress and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, have a daughter named Elsie Otter and a son named Charlie Wolf. Since becoming a mum in 2015, Deschanel has spoken about her adventures in motherhood in many interviews.

We’ve rounded up 17 parenting quotes from Deschanel.

On The Pressure To Bounce Back

“To expect someone to look like her pre-baby self immediately is odd. Because you just grew a human and then birthed that human ― there’s a lot that needs to go back to where it was. All your organs move around, for chrissakes!”

On How Parenthood Changes Everything

“Nothing can really prepare you for it because you never again have a day where you don’t think of your kids first. At least for me, that’s what I think of first thing. Like, ‘How are the kids doing? What do they need?’ That’s my first thought when I wake up in the morning and go to sleep at night. I’m always thinking of them. I’ve changed completely. You don’t realise what a sort of selfish existence you live in until you have kids.”

On Flying With A Baby

“Travelling I think is really hard. She’s great on the plane, but they stopped letting people go first with babies. And there’s so much stuff! And I was really excited about this privilege that you get to get on first if you have a baby. But the first time we went on a plane with her, we were like, ‘OK we’re ready!’ And they were like, no.”

On Choosing Her Daughter’s Name

“Well, we just really like the name Elsie, and then we both love otters. They’re really sweet, they’re also smart, they use tools to keep their favourite tools, they hold hands while they sleep. There’s so many amazing things about otters. They’re wonderful animals.”

On The Best Parenting Advice She Has Received

“Get the kids on a schedule. If they have regular naps and they don’t get too overtired they sleep so much better at night. And when you’re able to get sleep as a parent, you’re a better parent and a better human.”

On Raising Feminist Kids